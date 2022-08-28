Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $160.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

BURL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $318.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

