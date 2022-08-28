Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 166.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTCH. Cowen lowered Farfetch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

FTCH opened at $12.03 on Friday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.99.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

