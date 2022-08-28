Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.59.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $50.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,226,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,510,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 661,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 500,620 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

