Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

