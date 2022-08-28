Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $43.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 13.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.