BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.93.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 350.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

