Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $157.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of OKTA opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. Okta has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

