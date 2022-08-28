New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

New Relic stock opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,324,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,123.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,798 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $57,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in New Relic by 2,740.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,393,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth $23,972,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

