Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.00.

PNXGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Investec cut Phoenix Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PNXGF stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

