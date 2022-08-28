Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

NYSE ATHM opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

