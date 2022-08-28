AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.55.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ABC opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
