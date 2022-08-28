Financial Review: FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) versus Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) and Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands N/A N/A N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -54.20% -50.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FitLife Brands and Mind Medicine (MindMed), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus target price of 4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 484.70%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million 3.48 $8.71 million $2.15 7.72 Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.18 -4.39

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through various retail locations, including specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

