Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $148.00

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,143,000 after acquiring an additional 293,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.