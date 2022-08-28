Financial Analysis: Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) versus Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yubo International Biotech -397.46% -388.46% -41.33% Hyperfine N/A -59.72% -39.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yubo International Biotech and Hyperfine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yubo International Biotech $1.24 million 11.27 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Hyperfine $1.50 million 61.54 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Yubo International Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hyperfine.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yubo International Biotech and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyperfine 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyperfine has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 258.78%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Hyperfine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 5.35, suggesting that its stock price is 435% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Limited, thorough its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand. The company is based in Beijing, China.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

