The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

