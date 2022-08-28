William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Medtronic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

