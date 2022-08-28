888 (LON:888) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 370 to GBX 320. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. 888 traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.60), with a volume of 3758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.70 ($1.60).

888 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

888 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £573.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

