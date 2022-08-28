Truist Financial Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $90.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.54.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 7.0 %

ROKU stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $374.74. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -189.78 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.