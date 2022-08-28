Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Shares of UURAF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.
About Ucore Rare Metals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ucore Rare Metals (UURAF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.