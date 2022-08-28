Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the July 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Shares of UURAF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

