Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,214.0 days.

Shares of UHOIF opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Ushio has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

