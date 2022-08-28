Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,214.0 days.
Shares of UHOIF opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. Ushio has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $20.17.
