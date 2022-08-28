Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of VEOEY opened at $22.39 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

About Veolia Environnement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.37%.

(Get Rating)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.