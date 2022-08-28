Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on VEOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veolia Environnement from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Shares of VEOEY opened at $22.39 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.