Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

