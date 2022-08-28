Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

VLO opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $108.43.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.