AT&T (NYSE:T) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

