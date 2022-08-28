PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $8,749,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,032,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,444,198.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,600,183 shares of company stock valued at $56,283,684. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

