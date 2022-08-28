StockNews.com Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of FMS opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $39.19.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
