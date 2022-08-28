StockNews.com Downgrades Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Global Cord Blood Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of CO opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
See Also
