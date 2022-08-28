StockNews.com Downgrades Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CO opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 623,571 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.