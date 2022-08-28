Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE:APT opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

