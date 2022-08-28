Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Acme United Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Acme United has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Barker bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,275 shares of company stock valued at $72,588 and have sold 2,543 shares valued at $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Acme United by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

