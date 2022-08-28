South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOUHY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.60.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Down 4.2 %

SOUHY stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. South32 has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.