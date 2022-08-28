Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.7 %

Hibbett stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $791.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.



