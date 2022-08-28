Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.
Hibbett Stock Up 0.7 %
Hibbett stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $791.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.
Hibbett Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett (HIBB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.