Credit Suisse Group Trims Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) Target Price to CHF 222

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 249 to CHF 222 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of DATWY opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Dätwyler has a 52-week low of $164.50 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50.

Dätwyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

