Credit Suisse Group Trims Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) Target Price to CHF 222

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 249 to CHF 222 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Dätwyler Stock Performance
Shares of DATWY opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Dätwyler has a 52-week low of $164.50 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.50.
About Dätwyler
