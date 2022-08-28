Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IPG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 194,752 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,040,000 after purchasing an additional 161,752 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 937,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,674,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

