Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

