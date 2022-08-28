Barrington Research Cuts Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $22.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. Analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

