Critical Survey: Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) versus Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS)

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Embark Technology and Borqs Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,312.96%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

53.7% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Borqs Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.28 -$55.87 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -82.66% -44.17% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Embark Technology beats Borqs Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, it provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

