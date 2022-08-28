Reviewing Cango (NYSE:CANG) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $54.92 million 0.74 $1.78 million $0.30 12.03 Cango $615.40 million 0.60 -$1.34 million $0.12 21.92

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cango. NetSol Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.9% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of NetSol Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NetSol Technologies and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 5.49% 4.19% 3.00% Cango 3.52% 1.79% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NetSol Technologies and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Cango on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetSol Technologies

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator. The company also provides Otoz Digital Auto-Retail, a white-labelled SaaS platform; Otoz Ecosystem, an API-based architecture; and Otoz Platform, a white label platform, which includes Dealer Tool and Customer App portals. In addition, it offers system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. It serves blue chip organizations, Dow-Jones 30 Industrials, Fortune 500 manufacturers and financial institutions, vehicle manufacturers, and enterprise technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Cango

(Get Rating)

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.