Analyzing ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -5.81% -4.32% -3.66% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATRenew and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.22 billion 0.65 -$128.13 million N/A N/A Missfresh $935.69 million 0.03 -$251.71 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATRenew has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

18.0% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ATRenew and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A Missfresh 0 1 2 0 2.67

Missfresh has a consensus price target of $6.39, suggesting a potential upside of 4,999.76%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than ATRenew.

Volatility and Risk

ATRenew has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Missfresh has a beta of -2.01, suggesting that its share price is 301% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Missfresh beats ATRenew on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

