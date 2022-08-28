Contrasting MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and MoneyGram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Chykingyoung Investment Development alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MoneyGram International $1.28 billion 0.77 -$37.90 million ($0.04) -257.75

Chykingyoung Investment Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyGram International 1 2 0 0 1.67

MoneyGram International has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.80%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Profitability

This table compares Chykingyoung Investment Development and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chykingyoung Investment Development N/A N/A N/A MoneyGram International -0.25% -22.87% 0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MoneyGram International beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

(Get Rating)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About MoneyGram International

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chykingyoung Investment Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.