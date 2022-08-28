Reviewing Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and The Competition

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rivian Automotive to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rivian Automotive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Rivian Automotive Competitors 816 2081 2835 117 2.39

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 105.20%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Rivian Automotive Competitors -16,635.24% -20.78% -9.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.7% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million -$4.69 billion -1.55 Rivian Automotive Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion -9.56

Rivian Automotive’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.