Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) PT at C$6.50

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

TVE stock opened at C$4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.38 and a 52 week high of C$6.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

