C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %
CCCC stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $535.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.
Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
