Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$16.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.88.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.18. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.76 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

