Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:VOR opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

