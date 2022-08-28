The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

HAIN stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 392,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 114,591 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

