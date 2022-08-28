Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives $36.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

BADFF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

