Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$32.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$476.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.6863769 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.