System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.80. System1 shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 971 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at $259,085,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares in the company, valued at $259,085,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $215,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,428,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,527,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,833 shares of company stock worth $2,203,723 over the last three months.

Get System1 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SST. Bank of America began coverage on System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

System1 Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.