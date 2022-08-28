Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.83.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $411.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.48. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after acquiring an additional 685,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

