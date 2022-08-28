Telsey Advisory Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $510.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.83.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $411.47 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.48.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.